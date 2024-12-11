Israel Police arrested an individual suspected of violently attacking a woman on Tel Aviv's Allenby Street last week.

The incident occurred as the woman walked towards the table she was sitting at in an Allenby Street restaurant. As she walked, the suspect came up to her, and without previously meeting her, punched her hard in the face, knocking her to the ground. The suspect then escaped the scene.

Police officers from the Lev Tel Aviv station arrived at the scene quickly, and began investigating. Within a few days, police succeeded in locating the suspect, who is a resident of Dimona in his 40s, and took him for questioning.

During his questioning, the suspect acted out of control, and threatened the police officers.

The Magistrates Court has extended the suspect's arrest, and police are expected to request an additional extension for the purposes of the investigation.

"Israel Police takes any kind of violence very seriously, and will continue to act determinedly and with zero tolerance against anyone who acts violently or as a bully, and attacks others in public spaces or anywhere else," a police statement read.