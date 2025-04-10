IDF troops are continuing their ground activity in the Gaza Strip, dismantling terrorist infrastructure and eliminating terrorists.

Additionally, IDF troops continue to operate in the area of Rafah and along the Morag corridor, which separates Rafah from Khan Yunis.

Over the past day, the troops eliminated several terrorists, located and dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites, and continued to operate to establish operational control in the area.

In northern Gaza, IDF troops continue to operate in order to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the area.

Over the past day, a number of terrorists were eliminated and structures used for terrorist activity were dismantled.

The troops are also continuing activities in Tel al-Sultan and the "Shaboura" area in Rafah, dismantling dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites and several tunnel shafts leading to underground terror networks in the area.

Since Wednesday, the IAF struck approximately 35 targets belonging to terrorist organizations across the Gaza Strip, including sniper and observation posts that posed a direct threat in the area, terrorists and terrorist infrastructure sites.