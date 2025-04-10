Staff Sergeant Guy Simhi's heroic battle began at about 8:08 on the morning of October 7th, 2023, when he led 11 young people who escaped the Supernova Music Festival to a safe room in a house in Kibbutz Re'im.

He and Staff Sergeant Hadar Ron went to a lookout point and saw the first terrorists entering the Kibbutz.

According to the IDF investigation, Simhi and Ron returned to the house and waited while armed. When the terrorists threw a stun grenade at the house, Simhi jumped on it in an attempt to stifle the explosion with his bare hands, and Ron managed to eliminate the terrorists but was left without an ammo clip.

The two left the house, and Simhi was shot and killed on the spot. The house caught fire due to the fighting, but the safe room where the festivalgoers were hiding remained intact, and thus, the lives of the 11 young people were saved.

That night, Guy's parents learned that he fell while protecting his friends. His father put on an IDF uniform and went to the Kibbutz to recover his son. "I saw him, I huged and kissed him. He was calm and beautiful, as always. A lion, but a sleeping lion," he recounted. "Guy fought feircly for his friends and for people, some of whom he didn't know. This spirit, the Jewish spirit, can not be defeated, even if there were 20 thousand terrorists.

The inquiry also found that the local security response was organized and prepared properly, preventing a much worse disaster. The inquiry's report praised the bravery and determination shown by the residents of the kibbutz and the security response team members who prevented the Hamas terrorists from executing all of their plans.

In addition, the inquiry found that the Hamas terrorists who invaded the kibbutz were supposed to continue and reach the Nevatim Airbase, the Air Force's strategic base which holds its strategic fleets, including the F-35 Adir jet.