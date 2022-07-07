Israel and Turkey on Thursday will sign a new bilateral aviation agreement, the first since 1951.

The agreement is expected to strengthen ties and allow for the resumption of Israeli flights to Turkey.

Following discussions between the Civil Aviation Authority of Israel and its Turkish counterpart, and following the meeting between Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli (Labor) and her Turkish counterpart several months ago, an agreement is expected to be signed between the two countries which will strengthen the ties between Israel and Turkey in the field of aviation.

The agreement is expected to result in the resumption of flights by Israeli companies to a variety of destinations in Turkey, alongside flights by Turkish companies to Israel, as part of the bilateral agreement between the countries.

Minister of Transport Michaeli, who promoted the contacts, has expressed her thanks to the ministries involved, including the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and to head of the CAAI Joel Feldschuh, for their part in promoting the agreement. Minister Michaeli will continue to strengthen and promote economic and strategic relations between Israel and the countries of the region.

"Aviation relations are a strategic tool for Israel’s economic development and for maintaining Israel's regional position," Michaeli said.