El Al Airlines, Israel’s flag air carrier, which almost became a monopoly during the war, reported on Wednesday revenues of almost three billion Shekels in the first quarter of 2024.

This is the company's strongest quarter with a profit of about 80 billion Dollars, mainly due to the increase in aircraft occupancy. The significant increase in the company's profits has occurred during the war, when many international airlines froze flights to and from Israel due to the security situation.

Dina Ben-Tal Ganancia, CEO of El Al, said in response that "In light of the instability in aviation in Israel and the increasing pressures on our flights, we continue to work intensively to increase the supply of seats and strengthen flight schedules, while providing individual responses to specific cases."

"We are doing everything in our power to provide an adequate response to the high demands and unusual loads on the company's service system, at a time when some of our staff are still serving in reserve duty and the company is operating on a war routine."