A light plane with three passengers on board that took off from Modena in Italy disappeared off the radar on Wednesday.

Rescue services said that three French citizens, who were flying home, were on the plane. Searches are mainly focused on a radius of 50 kilometers from where the plane took off.

They added that, "unfortunately, bad weather conditions, including rain, strong winds and poor visibility, make the search difficult."

