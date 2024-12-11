Member of Knesset Tzvi Succot mocked opposition leader Yair Lapid in his speech in the Knesset plenum, following his opposition to a law that would make it difficult for supporters of terrorism to serve in the Knesset.

Lapid stated in the plenum that "this law is intended to prevent us from forming a government. It is a law that says we will remove 20% of Israeli citizens from the political arena."

Succot responded, surprisingly wondering: "Did the opposition leader join the Kahane Chai movement [a religious denomination that views Zionism as a fundamental component of Orthodox Judaism] and we didn't hear about it? Suddenly they think that all the Arabs in the country are supporters of terrorism? Where is this coming from?"

He quoted the Haaretz daily, which wrote in a headline: "MKs passed a preliminary reading of a bill that makes it difficult for Arabs to serve in the Knesset."

Succot wondered: "How did Haaretz come to the conclusion that anyone who supports an individual terrorist is an Arab? How have they come to claim that this law, which aims to prevent supporters of terrorism from serving in the Knesset, is about Arabs?"