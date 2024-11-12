Haaretz claims that the IDF intends to investigate 16 attacks carried out against Palestinians for fear that they are contrary to international law.

''Since the operation began in the northern strip, reports have come in almost every day of dozens killed by IDF fire, but the military seldom publishes information on the targets of the attacks. At least 16 attacks will be examined by the General Staff's investigation department, which was established to satisfy demands that IDF soldiers be investigated on suspicion of war crimes,'' the newspaper reported.

The article also noted that ''Even the IDF struggles to justify the extensive scale of killings'' and further emphasized that ''human rights organizations claim that based on past experience, the General Staff mechanism will not lead to criminal investigations and is used to cover up illegal actions.''

Also provided are alleged testimonies of intentional IDF actions harming innocents.

The IDF denied all the claims raised in the article. ''The IDF is committed to international law and operates accordingly, attacking only military targets as necessitated by operational needs. The attack of targets in general and populated buildings in particular is approved by commanders as per the General Staff's rules of engagement to minimize harm to non-combatants as much as possible.''

''Within the IDF's operational activities in combat zones, suspects involved in terrorist activities are detained and investigated. Those found not participating in terrorist activities are released. The detainees are handled according to international law. Exceptional cases where there is a suspicion of a violation of the law are referred to the General Staff's investigation department, and then to the Military Police if there is suspicion of a criminal offense.''