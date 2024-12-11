The Biden administration announced Tuesday its commitment to recognizing and supporting a new Syrian government that rejects terrorism, eliminates chemical weapons stockpiles, and safeguards the rights of minorities and women, The Associated Press reported.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the US would collaborate with groups in Syria and regional allies to ensure a smooth transition following the removal of President Bashar Al-Assad’s government.

While Blinken did not specify which groups the US would engage with, the State Department has left the door open for discussions with the primary Syrian rebel group, despite its designation as a terrorist organization.

“The transition process and new government must also uphold clear commitments to fully respect the rights of minorities, facilitate the flow of humanitarian assistance to all in need, prevent Syria from being used as a base for terrorism or posing a threat to its neighbors, and ensure that any chemical or biological weapons stockpiles are secured and safely destroyed,” Blinken said, as quoted by AP.

He emphasized that Syrians should determine their own future and called for an inclusive and transparent process supported by the international community.

“The United States will recognize and fully support a future Syria government that results from this process,” Blinken said. “We stand prepared to lend all appropriate support to all of Syria’s diverse communities and constituencies.”

The Assad government’s collapse over the weekend followed rapid offensives led by the rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which the US has designated as a “foreign terrorist organization” since 2012.

The State Department has indicated it will review this designation if HTS demonstrates efforts to address the reasons for its listing. However, officials clarified that the designation does not preclude dialogue between HTS members and US representatives.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the new regime in Syria and said, "We want to have relations with the new regime in Syria but if this regime allows Iran to re-establish itself in Syria, or allows the transfer of Iranian weapons, or weapons of any kind, to Hezbollah, or attacks us – we will respond forcefully and we will exact a heavy price."

"What happened to the previous regime will also happen to this regime," Netanyahu added.