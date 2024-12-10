Approximately 100 Israeli Border Police officers, supported by Civil Administration inspectors, conducted a raid early Tuesday on the 'Tzur Harel' hilltop farm in Binyamin, forcibly evicting residents and demolishing structures at the site.

The demolition followed a week of reports from local residents about illegal Arab construction in Area C at the nearby Burka village, only a kilometer away from Tzur Harel, which the Civil Administration allegedly failed to address.

This morning's eviction is one of several security authority actions against local residents, including evictions and arrests. This marks the third demolition at the hill within a month.

'For the third time in a month, they demolished our hill, despite no enforcement of illegal construction in the neighboring Arab village of Burka,' the residents of Tzur Harel stated. 'The security system and the Civil Administration are determined to personally fight us, continuously evicting us and demolishing our structures, while ignoring illegal Arab construction. It is absurd; Jews are being targeted while Arabs are ignored. This selective and contemptible enforcement will not deter us. We will not give up; we will continue to fight for our ancestral lands and settle the Land of Israel.'