The United States on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to securing the return of journalist Austin Tice, who was abducted in Syria in 2012, following the overthrow of Syrian leader Bashar Al-Assad over the weekend.

Roger Carstens, the US special envoy for hostage affairs, has arrived in Beirut to intensify efforts to locate Tice, US officials confirmed, according to AFP.

"With every party we engage, we'll continue to seek information about Austin Tice so that we can find him and bring him home to his family and loved ones," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a State Department event.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller emphasized the US willingness to work with any group that could provide information on Tice.

"As Secretary Blinken has said directly to Austin's family, including in the past few days, we will not rest until he is returned home safely to his loved ones," Miller told reporters.

Miller added that individuals with information on Tice's location should contact the FBI and could be eligible for a reward.

On Sunday, the FBI announced that it is still offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to the safe return of Tice.

“Given recent events in Syria, the FBI is renewing our call for information that could lead to the safe location, recovery, and return of Austin Bennett Tice, who was detained in Damascus in August 2012,” the agency stated.

US President Joe Biden also highlighted Tice’s case during remarks on Sunday addressing the fall of the Assad regime.

“We are mindful that there are Americans in Syria, including those who reside there, as well as Austin Tice, who was taken captive more than 12 years ago. We remain committed to returning him to his family,” Biden said.

Tice, a former US Marine and a freelance journalist, was kidnapped in August 2012 while reporting in Damascus on the uprising against Assad. He was 31 at the time.

Since his abduction, little information has emerged. A video released in September 2012 showed Tice blindfolded, but the kidnappers' identity remains unknown.

In 2020, it was reported that a Trump administration official traveled to Damascus for secret meetings with the Syrian government seeking the release of at least two US citizens thought to be held there, including Tice.