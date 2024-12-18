Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured Debra Tice, the mother of American journalist Austin Tice, who has been imprisoned in Syria since 2012, that Israel's airstrikes in Syria are not being conducted in areas where Tice might be held, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported.

In a letter dated December 17, Netanyahu wrote, "Dear Ms. Tice, I cannot imagine the depth of your concern over your son Austin's life and wellbeing. Your resilience as a mother in times of such uncertainty is admirable. Please know that you are not alone. Countless people around the world pray for Austin's safe return."

"In response to your letter, please rest assured that Israel and its intelligence agencies are fully coordinated with the relevant American authorities on the matter and that the IDF is not active in the area where Austin may be located," he assured her.

"I hope that you find a measure of comfort in that knowledge that your son's courage and dedication as a journalist have not gone unnoticed. His commitment to the truth and to shining a light on the war in Syria have inspired so many people," Netanyahu concluded.

Ms. Tice addressed a letter to Netanyahu yesterday stating that she has "credible information" that her son is being held in a prison in the Damascus area and asking that Israel halt its airstrikes in Syria so that he can be rescued.

The IAF has launched hundreds of airstrikes against military assets in Syria in the wake of the fall of the Assad regime to prevent those weapons from falling into the hands of Islamist terrorists. The Israeli strikes have wiped out much of Assad's chemical weapons stockpiles as well as Syria's missile and naval capabilities.