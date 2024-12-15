A rabbi in Melbourne, Australia said that his baby was nearly killed when an explosive device was thrown at him as he was pushing a strolelr carrying his child, the Herald Sun reported.

Police told the Daily Mail Australia, "Police arrested two men following an alleged incident where an object was thrown out of a moving vehicle in Ripponlea on Wednesday, 27 November."

'It's alleged the men were occupants inside a vehicle travelling along Hotham Street when the item was thrown onto the footpath causing a loud bang and smoke," the statement continued. A man pushing an infant in a pram and a boy riding his scooter were walking in the area at the time, they were not physical injured. The driver a 24-year-old man from Hampton East was interviewed and released pending further enquiries. The front seat passenger a 23-year-old Hampton East man was interviewed and is expected to be charged on summons for discharge a missile."

The Rabbi told the Herald Sun, 'There was a lot of smoke."

He added, "I just kept thinking, what if it landed inside the pram, it could have killed my baby."

The incident took place on the same street on which the Adass Israel Synagogue was set on fire earlier this month.