Think T.O.D. accounts are simple? Think again.
T.O.D. accounts might sound like the shortcut to estate planning bliss, but for cross-border families, they can lead straight to chaos. Tax traps, legal tangles, and probate drama are just a few of the surprises waiting for unsuspecting heirs.
Don’t let a so-called "simple solution" turn into a family nightmare—learn how to sidestep the pitfalls and build an estate plan that actually works across borders.
Key Takeaways:
- T.O.D. accounts can backfire: Especially when heirs live abroad or assets cross borders.
- Estate plans need regular checkups: Make sure your accounts and documents are airtight.
- Expert help is a game-changer: The right cross-border team can save time, money, and stress.