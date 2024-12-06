The Strauss food giant on Thursday announced that it will raise prices of some of its chocolate and coffee products.

The changes, which will take effect on January 1, 2025, will increase prices between 9-18%.

Among the affected products are "Crunch" milk chocolate will rise in price by 18%, and packages of sweet snacks will rise 14%. The plain chocolate bars, both milk chocolate and dark chocolate, will rise by 18%, as will the company's "Splendid" chocolate.

Cocoa powder will also rise in price by 18%.

"Ad Hazot" and "Reva Lesheva" products will rise in price by nine percent.

However, the company has announced that the price of Yad Mordechai olive oil will drop about 10%.

In a statement, the company explained: "Since the start of the year, the price of cocoa beans has risen around 120% and the price of robusta coffee beans has risen about 70%, and that of arabica coffee beans have risen about 50%."

"The price update will affect only about 14% of the products, among them some of the chocolate products, instant coffee, Turkish coffee, and others. The updated price will cover only part of the increased cost of the raw materials, the price of which has skyrocketed."