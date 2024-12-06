Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Friday morning responded to an arson attack on the Adass Israel in synagogue in Melbourne, Australia.

"I spoke this morning, with President of the Zionist Federation of Australia, Jeremy Liebler, and expressed my deep sorrow and the support and solidarity of all the Israeli people for the Jewish community following the abhorrent antisemitic arson attack on the Adass Israel synagogue in Melbourne," Herzog said in a statement.

"I was moved to hear how the entire community is standing united and strong in the face of this terrible attack and the wave of antisemitism they are experiencing."

He urged, "I call on leaders in Australia and around the world, to strongly condemn this vile act of terror and to combat the intolerable rise of anti-Jewish racism worldwide."

Firefighters were summoned to the scene shortly after 4 a.m. Friday morning local time and found the Adass Israel synagogue completely engulfed in flames.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer with Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) Brayden Sinnamon told ABC Radio Melbourne, "FRV crews worked tirelessly to bring it under control and approximately 17 appliances and 60 firefighters were on scene."

"Damage to the building is quite a lot, however crews worked amazingly to contain the fire so that no further damage was done to the extensions or other neighboring buildings," Sinnamon added.

Two people were lightly injured in the blaze.

Police have said that the synagogue was significantly damaged and that a hate crime investigation has been opened.