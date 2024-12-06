Minister of Settlements and National Missions Orit Strock on Thursday visited Kibbutz Nir Oz, which is located near the border with the Gaza Strip and which suffered a devastating blow during the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, when a third of its residents were killed or taken hostage.

Strock met with the community leadership and with the residents, expressed her support, and promised assistance in rebuilding the kibbutz.

During her visit, Strock stated, "Even when there are differences of opinion, it is important for us to stand together. I supported the hostage deal, something I never thought I would do, but I do not regret it and am grateful for the opportunity. I hope I will have the privilege to help secure the release of more hostages and to stand by your side. Together, we will rebuild Nir Oz; it is our duty, and it is an integral part of our victory."

The minister met with family members of the hostages and of those residents of the kibbutz who were murdered, including Neta Yehud, the brother of Arbel, who was kidnapped to Gaza, and of Dolev, who was murdered. Yehud spoke with Strock about the importance of bringing the hostages home.

Nir Oz chairwoman Osnat Peri, who lost her husband Chaim who was kidnapped and murdered while in captivity, commented on the investigation into the circumstances of his death, which IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari presented on Wednesday.

"Military pressure is killing the hostages. What hurts me most is that Chaim, who fought in four of Israel’s wars, was abandoned to die this way," said Peri.

Nili Margalit , who was kidnapped to Gaza on October 7 and released 55 days later, led the tour of the kibbutz and said, "I was able to cope with the captivity, but not with the uncertainty about my friends who are still there."

Strock toured the destroyed homes in the kibbutz and met with the leadership of the community, expressing her admiration for the community's resilience and efforts to rebuild life there. "Nir Oz will continue to be your home, with your values and spirit. I am here to support you 100%," she said.

The minister concluded her visit by calling for enhanced cooperation with the Settlement Division, envisioning the transformation of Nir Oz into a thriving community, "I salute you for your steadfastness, your sense of public responsibility, and the finest expression of Zionism. The people of Israel are fortunate to have you."