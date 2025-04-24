תיעוד מרגש מאושוויץ: ניצולי השואה ושורדי השבי שרים "התקווה" צילום: שחר ירושלמי, קרן מנומדין

The "October 7" delegation, organized by the Menomadin Foundation and the World Zionist Organization, is currently participating in the March of the Living in Poland, marking 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz as part of Holocaust Memorial Day.

The delegation includes Holocaust survivors, hostages who returned from Hamas captivity, families of fallen soldiers whose bodies were brought back for burial in Israel, wounded IDF soldiers, and heads of local authorities.

Among the participants are former hostage Agam Berger and her mother Meirav, Shelly Shem Tov and Sarah Ashkenazi – the mother and grandmother of former hostage Omer Shem Tov, and Lali Dery, mother of Sergeant First Class (res.) Saadia Yaakov Dery, who fell in battle in Gaza.

As part of the journey, the delegation arrived on Wednesday at Auschwitz. A particularly chilling and moving moment occurred when the delegation reached the crematoria of the camp.

Holocaust survivors and former hostages prayed together for the hostages, sang Israel’s national anthem "Hatikvah," and proclaimed: "Am Yisrael Chai."