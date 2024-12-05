MK Son Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit) spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about her shock at the arrests of senior officials in the Israel Prison Service and police, allegedly related to enforcement of Jewish nationalist crime. She initiated a special Foreign and Defense Committee discussion to investigate what is called settler violence. She claims these events are rare and handled like any criminal process, viewing them as a left-wing attempt to harm settlement efforts.

She criticized selective enforcement by authorities against residents of Judea and Samaria, arguing resources should focus on rising crime and terror instead. She emphasized that while violence is undesirable, it should be addressed through regular criminal processes only. She insisted on fair enforcement and condemned the Attorney General for allegedly overstepping her bounds, supporting a minister's call for her dismissal.

On another note, she discussed opposition to her proposed law for gender separation in higher education. Opponents argue it leads to discrimination, but Har-Melech claims lack of separation limits opportunities for those whose lifestyle doesn't align with current educational formats.

She disputed accusations by Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid that the law would lead to further separation in society, labeling it demagoguery. The proposal aims to create optional gender-separated education for those who prefer it, expanding choice and equity, according to Har-Melech.