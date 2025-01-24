MK Limor Son Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit) addressed Justice Minister Yariv Levin regarding the incident where four adolescents were injured by police fire in Samaria.

In her letter, she demands Levin's personal oversight of the investigation and that he ensure its full transparency.

The incident occurred on Monday night, during which four teens were injured by police shooting. "This is an event that raises deep concern and many questions about police conduct and could undermine public trust in the law enforcement system," writes Har-Melech in her letter.

"Shooting at four teenagers cannot under any circumstances be considered reasonable or proportional. Such a case requires a thorough investigation, examining all circumstances and contexts that led to it."

Har-Melech demands in her letter to examine not only the actions of the officers themselves but also the full background leading up to the event, including what she describes as "the neglect of the safety of traffic in areas where three civilians were recently murdered." She adds that "if it is found that individuals took the law into their own hands, this must be clarified and addressed appropriately, but under no circumstances does this justify such a severe incident ending in shooting at young teens."

"Out of concern that the investigation might not be conducted with the necessary transparency, I am addressing you with a demand that you personally supervise the conduct of the investigation and ensure it is managed fairly and with full transparency." She demands that "all findings are communicated clearly and transparently to the public and that anyone found exceeding their authority or acting unlawfully bears full responsibility for their actions."

At the end of her letter, Har-Melech emphasized the importance of maintaining public trust: "An event of this type requires a clear and unequivocal message to the public that the law enforcement system strives for justice, equitable enforcement, and absolute transparency, and will not allow cover-ups or hiding the truth." She concludes her letter with a demand for "quick and thorough handling of this serious issue, dedicated to maintaining public trust in the law enforcement system."