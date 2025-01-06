Chairwoman of the Land of Israel Caucus, MK Limor Sohn Har-Melekh, spoke to Israel National News about the fatal attack in Samaria, in which her brother-in-law was injured.

"I send my sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the fatal attack today in Samaria. Unfortunately, one of the injured victims is my brother-in-law, a reservist who has been serving voluntarily in the Gaza Strip for a long time. He turned his car and created a barrier between the terrorists and the cars coming from the direction of Kedumim. As the terrorists passed his car, during their escape, they sprayed his vehicle with bullets," said Son Har-Melekh.

She added, "We cannot continue to bury our heads in the sand. We must treat terrorists in Judea and Samaria in the same way that we treat terrorists in Rafah. They seek to destroy us and erase us from our land. If we do not understand this, we will continue to pay heavy prices. We must launch an offensive operation in Judea and Samaria to eradicate the terrorism."