Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon held a press briefing today (Wednesday)

"First I must address the recovery of the body of Itay Svirsky a few hours ago, who was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on October 7th and died in captivity," Danon began. "While we again attend the UN circus surrounding the so-called 'question of Palestine,' Israel remains focused on returning the hostages back to their loved ones and delivering justice to the monsters who torment them."

"Every year, we meet here and we hear the same debates villainizing Israel and not talking about the main issues because the Assembly refuses to confront the truth," he said. "77 years ago, the UN proposed a Partition Plan. We said yes, the Arab world said no. They rejected coexistence and instead declared war on the newborn Jewish State."

He continued, "Since then, the UN and many of its member states have helped sustain their rejectionism for decades. The General Assembly and its member states have encouraged rejectionism and they fueled incitement and provided platforms for hatred and violence."

"Today, in the General Assembly, I will be providing examples of how the PA and UNRWA educated hatred and glorified terrorists. I saw a tweet from UNRWA a few minutes ago that they are actually worried about their reputation. But it's too late. They should have been taking action against Hamas a while ago. They shouldn't have allowed UNRWA to be infiltrated by Hamas. Today, when they care about their reputation, I tell them it's too little, it's too late. We will not cooperate with UNRWA," Danon declared.

"Israel will always be committed to peace, but the UN must not be mistaken. We will never waiver in our determination to defend our people, protect our future, and bring all of our hostages back home," the Ambassador concluded.