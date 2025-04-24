As part of this year's March of the Living, the International Ceremony of Holocaust Remembrance and Heroism was held in Krakow on Wednesday evening, in the presence of Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, and a delegation of UN ambassadors.

At the ceremony, Ambassador Danon said, "Eighty years after the Holocaust, we see antisemitism rising again — this time without swastikas but under the guise of ‘social justice.’ They talk about ‘liberation,’ but call for extermination. Each generation finds new excuses for this age-old hatred, and the world is silent.”

He added, “Even now, when 59 hostages are still being held captive, the silence continues. But the days when our blood was shed and we were silent are over! We will not apologize for defending ourselves, and we proudly say: Am Israel Chai!"