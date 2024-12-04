A man who broke into a Tel Aviv apartment was arrested on rooftop, police reported.

The suspect, 30 years old and a resident of Sha'ar Shomron, was arrested in possession of at least one stolen object.

On Monday afternoon, police received a report from alert civilians vacationing in a Tel Aviv hotel, after the vacationers noticed a suspicious person breaking into apartments on Mikveh Israel Street in Tel Aviv and breaking the window between the apartment and the adjacent rooftop balcony.

Police officers quickly arrived at the scene and began searching for the suspect, guided by civilian eyewitnesses. After a short time, the officers found the suspect on the rooftops, moving from one rooftop to the next. Following a short pursuit, the officers caught up to the suspect and arrested him.

Upon examination of the suspect, police discovered a watch stolen from the victim's apartment, which was returned to the owner. The suspect's arrest has been extended to Thursday by the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court, and the investigation is ongoing.