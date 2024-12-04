The UN General Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution calling for the organization of a high-level conference aimed at implementing relevant resolutions and achieving a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict.

The resolution, which was introduced by Senegal and co-sponsored by numerous countries, passed with 157 votes in favor, eight against, and seven abstentions.

In addition to Israel, the other countries that voted against the resolution were Argentina, Hungary, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, and the United States.

The resolution reaffirms the need for a “two-state solution” while stressing the importance of establishing "a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in the Middle East."

It also proposes the convening of a "High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution."

The resolution stipulates that the Conference will be held from June 2 to 4, 2025 in New York, and will be preceded by a preparatory meeting, to be held in May 2025.

It also calls for the adoption of a declaration outlining a roadmap for the peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict and the establishment of a two-state solution.

The resolution demands that Israel "bring an end to its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory as rapidly as possible, to cease immediately all new settlement activities and to evacuate all settlers from the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and to put an end to its unlawful acts."

Rejecting any demographic or territorial changes in “the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip,” the resolution underscores “that the acquisition of land by force is illegal and undermines the two-state solution.”

It further demands the immediate cessation of all forms of violence, including military attacks, destruction, and acts of terror.