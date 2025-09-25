קמפיין הסברה בניו יורק ללא קרדיט

Ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to the UN General Assembly, the Prime Minister's Office and the Prime Minister's Spokesperson's unit have initiated a public diplomacy campaign in New York on many dozens of huge billboards and trucks around the UN building and in Times Square.

On the billboards and trucks is written in English "REMEMBER OCTOBER 7." There is also a QR code which, when scanned abroad (only), leads to a site presenting the atrocities of October 7.

The goal of the campaign is to remind world leaders and the public about the atrocities perpetrated by Hamas and the unbelievable brutality of the terrorist organization that continues to hold 48 hostages in captivity in Gaza.

The public diplomacy front has been significantly strengthened during the current visit of the Prime Minister and his delegation.