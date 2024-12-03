The IAF on Tuesday struck a terror cell east of the city of Shechem (Nablus), thwarting a terror attack.

Security sources said that the terrorists, who had planned to carry out an attack, were in a vehicle when they were struck in an airstrike in an open area.

No ground operation was carried out in parallel.

Two weeks ago, during a joint ISA and IDF operation in the Balata area in Samaria, aircraft struck an apartment which served to hide terrorists involved in planning terror attacks on Israeli civilians and military targets in the immediate future.

Alongside the terrorists who were struck during the operation, terrorist Mahmad Zahad, a central terrorist in Shechem, was eliminated. Zahad was involved in a list of shooting attacks in the city of Shechem, and planned military operations.