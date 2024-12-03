Brain surgery is not typically performed during pregnancy. However, when faced with no other option and with a tumor in Moriel’s brain threatening her life, a neurosurgical team at Hadassah Ein Kerem performed an extensive operation. The tumor was successfully removed, ensuring both her safety and that of her baby.

“The most emotional part was sending a photo of myself with the baby to Dr. Moscovici, who operated on me and saved my life,” she says with a smile, holding her newborn in her arms.

Moriel’s successful delivery at Hadassah was a joyful and moving event. But knowing her story — how, during her pregnancy, she underwent brain surgery by a neurosurgical team just a few floors below the maternity ward — heightens the awe and emotion.

Moriel Indek, 32, from Moshav Nov in the southern Golan Heights, discovered seven years ago that she had a brain tumor. "One day, I fainted at work," she recalls. "I felt weak, but nothing severe. Routine tests, including an MRI, were ordered."

At the time, Moriel was working as a social worker and thought she was living a normal life — until a fateful phone call from her family doctor informed her of a non-malignant tumor in her brain. "At first, I was in shock. But when I learned it wasn’t malignant, I was relieved. Still, a heavy cloud lingered over me until further tests clarified the situation. And then met with Dr. Matan Fisher, an endocrinologist and Assistant Director of one of the Internal Medicine departments at Hadassah Ein Kerem, who explained the situation.”

Dr. Fisher explained that the tumor was in the pituitary gland, making it less risky. Yet the news impacted her children, her husband, and the entire family. "My family was very worried. Initially, the word 'tumor' sounded ominous to them. Everything was unclear, and they thought the worst. My amazing mother accompanied me to all the tests. My husband, Guy, was incredibly supportive, always saying the right words to calm everyone until the situation was clear, though I knew he was deeply worried.”

A benign tumor that does not press on surrounding tissues and does not cause symptoms may go undetected throughout life or be discovered accidentally, allowing someone to live a full life without ever knowing about it. When the tumor does not affect the body’s functions, it may not require treatment beyond periodic monitoring.

About six months after the tumor was discovered, Moriel became pregnant for the first time.

“My first pregnancy was pain-free, but afterward, I started to feel occasional pain. During the second pregnancy, the pain increased — I had severe facial pain, so I was referred to Hadassah Ein Kerem. However, the tumor hadn’t grown significantly, so the pain was less severe compared to the current third pregnancy. After consulting with specialists at Hadassah, it was decided that despite my symptoms, I would not undergo surgery and would remain under observation,” she recalls.

The real challenge began during her third pregnancy when her condition deteriorated.

“Everything changed during this pregnancy,” she recounts. “I suffered from temple headaches that spread to my nose, cheek, and neck. I could barely function, which was problematic in many ways, especially caring for my children. This wasn’t my first pregnancy — I had two children to look after, and my husband was on military duty. My doctor explained that the tumor was growing rapidly and was dangerously close to the optic nerve. The pain was familiar but more intense this time. The pressure from the tumor caused unbearable pain.”

“This period, when my condition worsened and Guy was deployed first in the south and later in the north, was extremely difficult for me. On one hand, I tried to maintain normalcy for my children, but physically, I struggled to function. There were entire days when I was bedridden and unable to do anything. Basic tasks like dressing the kids or taking them to their different activities were painful and difficult. Our families live in the center of the country, so our friends in the moshav became like a big family, recognizing the difficult days and helping with the children so I could rest.”

“During the pregnancy, the tumor kept growing and started pressing on the optic nerves, putting Moriel at risk of blindness,” explains Dr. Samuel Moscovici, Head of the Skull Base and Pituitary Surgery Unit at Hadassah. “Surgery during pregnancy is risky due to the possibility of sudden labor or harm to the fetus. Despite this, we couldn’t wait until the end of the pregnancy as that itself posed a danger to her.”

Dr. Moscovici empathized with Moriel’s deep concerns about undergoing surgery while pregnant. “Naturally, Moriel had fears during the process. She wanted to understand how much the surgery might endanger her, but above all, she worried about her baby. A mother always thinks of her child first,” he explains.

“The combination of the fear of blindness, a growing tumor, and pregnancy was very complex. Despite this, we understood, together with Moriel, that surgery was unavoidable. I reassured her that we had an excellent multidisciplinary team with extensive experience.”

"After the last MRI scan in June, Dr. Moscovici who was monitoring the tumor and my medical condition, called me. ‘Moriel, the tumor has grown significantly; it could endanger you. We’re proceeding with surgery. You’ll be admitted next Tuesday. We’ll do this together, I promise. You only need to take care of your mood and the baby — I’ll handle everything else.’ This warm, caring, and exceptionally humane conversation reassured me that I was in good hands. That’s exactly how it was — we approached the surgery with many fears but with great faith in G-d and his messengers at the hospital,” she says with emotion.

“We performed ultrasound scans before and after the surgery to ensure the baby was okay. Both the baby and Moriel were our patients,” explains Dr. Moscovici. “During the operation, with Professor Ron Eliashar, Head of the Head and Neck Surgery Division, we used an endoscopic camera through the nose to navigate to the brain, gaining access to the skull base. Once we had a clear view, our interdisciplinary team carefully opened the skull in the pituitary gland area and performed a complete resection of the tumor. Tension was high in the operating room, given that we were monitoring the fetus throughout the procedure and safeguarding the lives of both mother and baby every second. The anesthesiologist, Dr. Elena Patnik, played a critical role and did an excellent job.”

“After four hours of focused work, the surgery was a success. We closed the entry point with a special flap to prevent cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leakage and completed the operation with satisfaction. The tumor was entirely removed, and the baby rested peacefully in his mother’s womb,” Dr. Moscovici explains with a smile.

“I was immensely relieved when the pain stopped. From being completely incapacitated, I felt I could finally enjoy the rest of my pregnancy and experience it as I should. My quality of life improved significantly,” says Moriel. “When we moved to the Golan Heights three years ago, I knew that all my medical follow-ups and deliveries would take place at Hadassah Ein Kerem. I gave birth to my second child there naturally, and it was an amazing experience. I wanted to replicate that experience this time, and that’s exactly what happened.”

Six months later, Moriel returned to Hadassah to give birth to her third child. “The delivery went perfectly. The midwives, Hadar Ganovsky and Sarah Nitzan, were amazing. They gave me the space I needed, but also knew when and where to support me. The birth was natural and wonderful, as was the recovery, thank G-d. The most touching moment was sending a photo of myself with the baby to Dr. Moscovici, who had operated on me and saved my life,” she says with a smile.

About a week later, the circumcision ceremony for Moriel and Guy’s son was held. The event was emotional in itself, especially given the challenging journey they had experienced during the pregnancy. Adding to the significance was the backdrop of war, an ongoing situation that had accompanied them for many months. The choice of their son’s name was thoughtful and unique, reflecting both the war and their journey with Moriel’s illness.

At the end of the ceremony, the couple sent thank-you notes to all the guests who participated in their joy, explaining the reasoning behind their son’s unique name, Yitav (“It will be good”):

“During the pre-surgery process at Hadassah, while Guy and I were on our way to an MRI scan, we were talking about the recent period, the intense fear surrounding the surgery, its impact on the baby, how he would survive the procedure, and the risks involved. In the middle of the conversation, the topic of naming came up. Then, just moments before I entered the MRI room, I asked Guy in the hospital corridor, ‘What do you think of the name Yitav? Something to bring us a bit of goodness during this time.’ I hadn’t even finished the sentence when Guy received a message from his close friend in the military, Eitan Hakak, stationed somewhere in the south. The message read: ‘We’ve set up a command center here for prayers for Moriel ahead of the surgery. G-d is good and does good for all. May He do good for you.’

We read the message and felt it was a sign. And so, the surgery was a great success — a miraculous event — and Yitav emerged healthy and whole after a medical procedure rarely performed on pregnant women. We feel embraced by G-d and His messengers at Hadassah; we received VIP care from everyone. Now, after our Yitav has entered the world, we continue on to the next chapter of our family journey.”