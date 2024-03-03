Hadassah Medical Organization (HMO) was named as one of the world’s leading hospitals in oncology, cardiology and smart technologies, according to Newsweek’s 2024 global rankings.

HMO is listed alongside leading hospitals including including Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Mount Sinai and Johns Hopkins in the United States, and large centers from Europe, South America and elsewhere.

The hospital ranking report published by the magazine presents 300 hospitals from around the world with the best departments in the fields of oncology, cardiology and other specialties.

The ranking was determined based on more than 20,000 recommendations from thousands of medical experts. The editors of the magazine emphasize that in addition to the recommendations collected, the lists have been verified by a global committee of renowned medical experts.

Newsweek also ranks the world's leading smart hospitals, which, according to the ranking authors, employ the most advanced technologies in the provision of medical care, and make use of, among other things, advanced virtual and imaging technologies, the latest digital systems, and decisions based on artificial intelligence and robotics.

"Utilizing these innovative technologies not only improves health care outcomes and hospital efficiency, but also promotes hospitals as an integral part of a broader global ecosystem, leading to international goals of health, prevention, population health promotion and improved quality of life," Newsweek stressed.

HMO Director General Prof. Yoram Weiss said: "Hadassah Medical Center has made it its mission to provide professional and quality medicine to all who come to its gates and stands alongside the leading centers in Israel and around the world."

“Advanced medicine and Hadassah's significant contribution to the advancement of the field of health is made possible thanks to groundbreaking research and smart, independent leading technologies, developed in-house.

“I am pleased to see, for the sixth consecutive year, that Newsweek magazine recognizes the uncompromising quality of our teams in the fields of oncology, cardiology and as a "smart" hospital based on advanced technologies."