Rabbi Yehuda Deri, chief rabbi of Be'er Sheva, was recently hospitalized in Jerusalem's Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center, and is in serious condition.

Recently, Deri suffered severe pain, and upon arrival at the hospital, it became clear that the pains were due to complications from an infection in his leg. He was hospitalized in the ICU, and is in serious condition.

The family has asked that the public pray for the recovery of Rabbi Yehuda, the son of Esther, among the other ill of Israel.

Rabbi Deri is expected to serve as temporary president of the Chief Rabbinate Council until elections for the Chief Rabbinate are held.

He intends to run for position of Sephardic Chief Rabbi.