Troops of the 99th Division, called up for reserve duty for the third time since October 7, have been operating in the Central Gaza Strip Corridor area for the past two weeks.

In targeted strikes, troops of the 990th Brigade eliminated numerous terrorists, including seven terrorists who took part in the October 7th massacre:

* Abd al-Razzeq

* Marzouk al-Hur

* Maaz al-Hur

* Abd Abu-Awad Yusri

* Omar Abu-Abdallah

* Ahmed Zahid

* Maad Abu-Garboua

The 179th and 551st Brigades conducted several targeted raids in the area, during which they dismantled Hamas military terror sites, including military structures, observation posts, and sniper positions.

Additionally, numerous weapons were located and dismantled, including grenades, arms, military vests, explosives, and mortars.