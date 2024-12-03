Arab media has published a copy of the agreement between representatives of the Hamas terror group and the Fatah party to which Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas belongs.

The representatives of Hamas and Fatah, considered to be two warring factions, met in Cairo to discuss the creation of a "national" committee to manage Gaza affairs until an alternative government is set up.

According to the document, the committee will operate in accordance with the principles of protecting what is considered "the unity of the Palestinian state lands" and will maintain contact with the "Palestinian government" in Ramallah and continue operating until the reasons for its creation are no longer relevant, general elections are held, or a new agreed-upon plan is made by the decision of the Palestinian Authority chief.

It was also decided that the source of the committee's authority to manage Gaza affairs will be the "Palestinian government," which will be formed in accordance with a "presidential order" published by the PA chairman.

The committee will be formed of 10-15 members, and its task will be to provide the necessary services to Gaza residents in coordination with the PA "government" in Ramallah.

It will begin operating immediately after a final agreement is reached by the representatives of the "Palestinian" organizations and a PA order is issued, and will hold negotiations with Israel regarding the border crossings, in accordance with the status quo from before the October 7 massacre.

In addition, an international fund will be set up for the purpose of rebuilding Gaza, and the donating countries will supervise it. The fund will include a representative from the PA treasury and an aide from the aid committee.

Alongside the committee's head and deputy, the committee will also have individuals responsible for social development and aid, education, health, agriculture, industry, and economy, local government, public jobs and reconstruction, relations with local bodies and organizations, as well as with the international bodies operating in Gaza, and the Crossings Authority. Additional members will be added to the committee as necessary.