Representatives of Fatah and Hamas, meeting under the auspices of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service, have reached understandings that could advance indirect negotiations with Israel regarding a ceasefire agreement and a hostage release deal.

This deal would include the return of hostages being held by Hamas in exchange for the release of terrorist prisoners, according to the newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

A senior Hamas official told the newspaper on Monday that significant progress was made during the talks in Cairo, and it was agreed to establish a civilian committee to govern the Gaza Strip. Only a few procedural issues remain to be resolved.

According to the Hamas official, both sides believe it is necessary to seize the current circumstances as an opportunity to advance initiatives that will alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian Arab people in the Gaza Strip.

The report stated that the members of the committee set to govern the Gaza Strip on "the day after" the war will not be affiliated with either Fatah or Hamas, and its budget will come from an independent fund.