New York State Governor Kathy Hochul today (Monday) announced flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff on the day of Omer Neutra’s funeral. Neutra, 21, a dual American-Israeli citizen who was born in New York City and grew up on Long Island, was killed during the Hamas attacks of October 7, Israel announced earlier today.

“For months we’ve prayed for the safe return of Omer Neutra and all those kidnapped by Hamas on October 7th. This horrific news shakes all New Yorkers to our core,” Governor Hochul said. “I’ve met with Omer’s brave family and learned so much about this incredible young man. As we mourn this tragedy, let us continue to pray for the safe return of the remaining hostages, an end to the war without Hamas in power, and a lasting peace.”

The governor's office noted that Omer Neutra grew up in Plainview, Long Island and served as a soldier for the Israeli Defense Forces. Governor Hochul has met with his parents, Orna and Ronen Neutra, to discuss the urgent need to have all the hostages freed. Hochul repeatedly called for the safe return of all hostages taken by Hamas, including during a 2023 visit to Israel and at multiple memorial and remembrance events.

While the announcement stated that New York State facilities will lower flags to half-mast on the day of Neutra’s funeral, it is unclear when this would be, as his body remains in the hands of the Hamas terrorist organization. The announcement stated that the date would be decided by the family.