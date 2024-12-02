IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari warned that Israel will not tolerate weapons being smuggled through Syria to the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Hagari said, "We are closely following what is happening in Syria, and we see the Iranian regime sending reinforcements. Syria belongs to the Syrians, and we will ensure that Iran does not smuggle weapons to Lebanon and Hezbollah."

Hagari also noted that Hezbollah was defeated in the battles on the Israel-Lebanon border, and stressed that Israel will act in any way necessary to prevent the terror group from recovering its strength.

"The Lebanese government and the Lebanese nation must ensure there are no weapons in homes, yards, and children's bedrooms," he added.

Turning to the various Iranian militias, he noted Hezbollah's violations of the ceasefire with Lebanon, and said, "What happened on October 7 will not happen again. We are a sovereign country and we will act in any way necessary in order to ensure our security."

Israel is committed to the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, but "UNIFIL forces and the Lebanese government must do their jobs - and that is also in their best interests."

Concluding his statements, Hagari said that the IDF is using the 60-day ceasefire agreement to ensure there are no more terror bases on Israel's northern border.

"If they try to violate the agreement - we will respond in kind," he warned.