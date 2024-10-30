The man who shot an Orthodox Jewish man as he was walking to synagogue on Shabbat has been identified as an illegal alien from Mauritania who was previously caught and released in the US Border Patrol's San Diego sector, Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reported.

Kevin Bruno, deputy chief of the Chicago Police Department detectives bureau, explained during a Saturday press conference that around 9:35 a.m., a 39-year-old man was walking in West Rogers Park “when an armed offender approached from behind and fired shots at the victim, striking the victim in the shoulder.”

The shooter has been identified as 22-year-old Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi. Abdallahi was subsequently involved in a shootout with police, during which he appeared to yell "Allahu Akhbar!" in video of the incident. Abdallahi was shot by police and arrested. He has been charged with 14 counts.

Local Jewish leaders are appealing to the police and the mayor to charge Abdallahi with a hate crime, which he has not yet been charged with.