US President-elect Donald Trump has tapped in-law Massad Boulos to serve in the role of adviser on Arab, Middle Eastern affairs.

Boulos is a Lebanese-American businessman and father-in-law to Trump's daughter Tiffany. He is also considered to have "deep ties" in Mideast and US Arab communities.

In a Sunday post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene."

"He has been a longtime proponent of Republican and Conservative values, an asset to my Campaign, and was instrumental in building tremendous new coalitions with the Arab American Community."

Trump added that Boulos is "a dealmaker, and an unwavering supporter of PEACE in the Middle East," and that he will be a "strong advocate for the United States, and its interests."

According to Axios, in recent months, Boulos has been the main channel of communication Trump and Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

The announcement closely follows the choice of businessman Charles Kushner, father of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, to be the US Ambassador to France.