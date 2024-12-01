During the short winter days, the gates at the entrance to the Judean city of Beitar Illit will close to vehicular traffic 20 minutes before sunset on Friday afternoons.

The decision aims to prevent desecration of Shabbat (the Sabbath), which begins at sundown.

The decision came on the heels of a special conference in the city, attended by the city's rabbis.

As part of the initiative, volunteers will place roadblocks on central roads in the city

The rabbis emphasized that the decision is intended to prevent a situation in which residents are trapped outside the city on Shabbat, especially on short winter days.