The terrorist who carried out a shooting attack Wednesday night, murdering a 10-year-old boy, has turned himself in to security forces.

During the night, the terrorist attempted to turn himself in to the Palestinian Authority police, but although the PA police took his weapon from him, they did not allow him into their police stations.

On Wednesday morning, the IDF, ISA, and Israel Police announced: "Last night (Wednesday), a terrorist opened fire on an Israeli civilian bus in the area of the el-Khader Junction. During the attack, an Israeli child was murdered and a number of other civilians were injured."

"Following a pursuit of the terrorist by the IDF, Israel Police, and the ISA, the terrorist turned himself into security forces."

Yehoshua Aharon Tuvia Simcha, 10 years old from Betar Illit, was was murdered on Wednesday evening, shortly before midnight, when a terrorist fired at a "Kavim" bus, line 291 to Jerusalem, near the Al-Khader Junction in Gush Etzion.

Yehoshua Aharon Tuvia is the son of Rabbi Zusha Simcha, the head of the Hasidic yeshiva in Betar.

He was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead after prolonged resuscitation efforts.

Four other people suffered injuries in the attack and were evacuated to hospitals for treatment.