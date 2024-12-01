Sirens were heard on Sunday morning in Beit Shemesh, Modi’in, Ramle, Lod, and many other communities in the Shfela region.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated, "Sirens sounded in a number of areas in central Israel following a launch from Yemen, details to follow.”

In a subsequent update, the IDF said, “Following the sirens that sounded between 6:21 and 6:22 in the areas of the Shfela, Lakhish and the Yarkon, one projectile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to its crossing into Israeli territory.”

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported, "Following the sirens heard in recent minutes in central Israel, MDA teams have been dispatched to survey a scene where a report was received."

In a subsequent update, MDA said that no injuries from shrapnel have been identified, except for individuals suffering from anxiety and four people who were injured while making their way to shelter in the areas of Rishon Lezion, Rehovot, Be'er Yaakov, and Lod.