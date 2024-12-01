Emily Hand, a 10-year-old girl who was freed from Hamas captivity in a hostage release deal a year ago, participated on Saturday night in a rally at the Hostages' Square in Tel Aviv.

Emily took the stage to deliver a brief speech alongside her father, Thomas.

"First of all, I want to say that a year has passed since I returned," Emily said. "Hila Rotem, her mother, and I have already endured this suffering. I know how it feels to be there, so I don't even want to imagine what they are going through now."

"The water was terrible, and the food was always the same," she recounted. "I was in captivity with Itay Svirsky and Noa Argamani. While Noa returned, Itay will not come back."

"We need to bring the hostages back before it's too late," she concluded and cried out: "Bring them home now!"

Hand’s father initially thought Emily had been murdered by Hamas on October 7, before finding out she was alive and held hostage in Gaza.