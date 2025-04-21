Minister Miri Regev, who is in charge of the 77th anniversary ceremonies of the State of Israel, announced today (Monday) to Hamas captivity survivor Eli Sharabi that she had chosen him from among the recommendations of the Public Advisory Committee to light a torch on Mount Herzl on Independence Day.

Sharabi was selected from a list of recommendations by the public advisory committee. Sharabi, who survived a long and difficult period in captivity, demonstrated extraordinary leadership during his time, encouraged his fellow captives and helped them cope with the hardhships of captivity.

After his release, Sharabi discovered that his wife, two daughters and brother had been murdered during the October 7 massacre. Despite the severe loss, he chose to continue working for the release of all the hostages and for strengthening the spirit and unity of the people of Israel.

Minister Regev said, "I was deeply moved to inform captivity survivor Eli Sharabi of his selection as a torchbearer dor the upcoming Independence Day. Eli is an Israeli hero who entered the heart of the entire country. Eli survived the difficult conditions, showed leadership and fortitude, encouraged their spirits, and helped them overcome the unbearable hardship of dealing with the reality of captivity."

The minister added, "The selection of Eli represents our longing and our tremendous commitment to work tirelessly for the return of the 59 hostages, both living and dead, as brothers. I told Eli in the conversation that we are committed to returning them all and we are committed to strengthening the mutual guarantee and the Israeli unity that gives hope to many people."