The Minister of the Interior Moshe Arbel spoke with the mayor of Umm al-Fahm and inquired after the well-being of Hassan al-Sakin, the bus driver who was seriously injured in the attack in Samaria today.

"This is not the first time that terrorists have struck at Israeli Muslims. We must all, Jews and Muslims alike, fight against those who seek to destroy us. And our prayers are for the speedy recovery of all the wounded," the Minister stated.

Earlier today, terrorists fired into a bus at GItai Junction in Samaria, wounding several of the occupants before being neutralized by nearby security forces.

No one was killed in the incident, although some of the victims ere seriously injured, including Hassan. Security forces swept the area and have ruled out the possibility of an accomplice.