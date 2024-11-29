Yesterday (Thursday), the Commanding Officer of the IDFNorthern Command, Major General Ori Gordin, held a situational assessment and conducted a tour in southern Lebanon with the Commanding Officer of the 146th Division, BG Yiftach Norkin, the Commanding Officer of the 300th Brigade, COL Omri Rosenkrantz, and additional commanders.

The commanders discussed the importance of the troops’ presence in the field, maintaining a high level of readiness to enforce the ceasefire agreement, and expressed great appreciation for the troops’ operations in the field.

"We are here after the 'Northern Arrows' offensive. The achievement against Hezbollah is very significant, inflicting a severe blow on the organization at all levels and across all its systems. We have dealt a heavy blow to its launch capabilities, significantly reducing its ability to impact Israel’s home front. We inflicted severe damage on the organization's leadership and military command, severely degrading its command and control capabilities. Most importantly, we severely damaged the attack capabilities of the Radwan Forces—this may be the most significant operational achievement. This is the core of achievement of the ground operations that you carried out here, and we have dismantled its infrastructure, weapons systems, and personnel," Major General Gordin said.

"We have set Hezbollah back by many years, and this strategic accomplishment allows us greater freedom in decision-making and managing the campaign moving forward," he added.

Gordin emphasized that the IDF will enforce the ceasefire agreement with all its might. "Two nights ago, the political echelon concluded an agreement for a ceasefire arrangement with the State of Lebanon. Our role now is to enable and enforce it. We will enforce it aggressively, and under the conditions we set, this is what we will implement. Therefore, we do not intend to let Hezbollah return to these areas. We plan for this entire area to be cleared of Hezbollah's capabilities and certainly of its weapons, this is our mission."

"If they make a mistake, it will be a big one. We are prepared to return to offense and return to combat. This switch, in the mindset of the soldiers and commanders, must always be ready. Yes, we are now in enforcement mode, but we can very clearly, in a very short time, give the opposite order and move forward again," he said.