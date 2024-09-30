A newborn died during a French C-section procedure that was performed last week at the English Hospital in Nazareth

The Ministry of Health reported that it is investigating a possible connection between the death and the controversial method that has been previously banned in Israel – and was abolished at the beginning of last year.

In a French C-section procedure the incision is made on the sides of the abdomen, and not in the center, so that the scar is less noticeable.

The hospital reported that "this is a tragic incident that was routinely reported to the Ministry of Health and is being thoroughly investigated. We share in the family's great sorrow and are here to support them."

The hospital said that "besides being tragic, this incident is rare. About 2,000 successful surgeries of this type have been performed in Israel, about 1,500 of them at the English hospital."

The Ministry of Health responded: "After the professional committee completed its examination, the Ministry of Health approved the operation, on the condition that the woman giving birth is informed of the risks associated with this specific procedure, which are different from caesarean sections performed in other hospitals in Israel and around the world. The unfortunate incident was reported to the Ministry of Health, as required, and is under investigation."

On January 23, the head of the Medical Division at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Hagar Mizrahi, asked hospitals to suspend performing these surgeries until further notice.

"It was brought to my attention that some hospitals perform the surgery known as the 'French C-section procedure.’ There is concern that the surgery is accompanied by a higher rate of complications than routine C-sections. As a result, I am ordering that the surgery be suspended in all hospitals."

Following a campaign by women who wanted to give birth by this method and a discussion on the issue in the Knesset’s Health Committee, the ban was lifted – but women were required to sign an informed consent form, acknowledging that they are aware of the risk.