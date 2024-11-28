Hagit Reichert, a mother of four, passed away Wednesday morning, ten days after giving birth to her fourth daughter via Caesarean section.

Reichert, 37, was in an advanced stage of pregnancy when her condition deteriorated and the doctors were forced to deliver her via Caesarean section.

She is survived by her husband Hod and their four daughters, the youngest of whom is ten days old.

Reichert is the twin sister of Yitzhak Mor, formerly deputy editor of the Hashiloah magazine, and the sister-in-law of caricaturist Or Reichert.

The funeral will take place on Thursday at 2:00 p.m., at the Shamgar funeral home, and she will be laid to rest on Mount Menuchot in Jerusalem.