Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF not to allow population entry into the area of the ​​villages near the border in southern Lebanon at this time, in accordance with the first phase of implementing the ceasefire agreement that went into effect today.

The IDF arrested four Hezbollah operatives, including an area commander, who entered the restricted area and stated that it will continue to take strong action against any violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi also addressed the entry into force of the ceasefire agreement and declared that "enforcement will be even more determined than the activity."

"The activity in Lebanon was very determined, and the enforcement of the ceasefire agreement will be even more determined. With determination, according to the guidelines approved yesterday by the Minister of Defense, the Prime Minister, and the Cabinet, Hezbollah operatives who approach our troops, the border area, and the villages within the area we have marked – will be struck," Halevi said.

He added, "We do not intend to spend months in war, displace people from their homes, and not return them now safely. There are ground troops, troops from the Ground Forces and the Northern Command, they are the first to encounter those returning to the villages with a warning, with fire, with capabilities and mostly with air support. There are aerial assets constantly airborne and naval vessels gathering information and also capable of striking in the western sector."

"Above all, we are preparing, getting ready for the possibility that this approach won't succeed, we will know how to analyze it again, cut deeper, and it will be stronger. We are very, very determined to enforce the guidelines and bring about a completely different reality to the residents of the North," Halevi said.

Lebanese citizens on Wednesday morning returned to their homes near the Lebanon-Israel border, following a ceasefire agreement between the two countries' governments, although the agreement precludes their returning for two weeks.

Footage also showed Lebanese walking freely in southern Lebanon and moving between IDF tanks, stationed to ensure Hezbollah does not return to the border area.

Residents of Ayta ash Shab were filmed taking down the Israeli flag which had been hung on the local water tower.

Though Lebanese are returning home, Israelis evacuated from northern Israel do not feel that it is safe to return home, and are not expected to do so in the near future.