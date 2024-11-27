Former Prison Services officer, Shalom Nagar, who hung Nazi Adolf Eichmann, has died at the age of 83.

Nagar served as Eichmann's prison guard and was later chosen to execute him. He said that he suffered from nightmares after the execution and eventually became religious and was one of the founders of Kiryat Arba.

In a past interview with Arutz Sheva – Israel National, Nagar said that for years he was prohibited from revealing the fact that he was Eichmann's executioner and that for the first year after the hanging, he had trouble falling asleep.

“I used to dream about it and I always felt that Eichmann was chasing after me. That went on for a whole year, and thank God it suddenly passed. I kept this secret for thirty years, only my wife and my commanders knew about it."

Years ago Nagar commented on his process of becoming religious: "As a deeply rooted Yemenite Jew, I felt I wanted to go back to my roots. My life was hard, my father died when I was six. And when I immigrated to Israel, I came by foot from Yemen to Aden. G-d had mercy on me, I should have died a long time ago. I thank G-d that today I am 75 years old, healthy and able, and my wife Ora, with whom I have been living together for fifty years, should be healthy forever. My message to everyone is that whoever trusts in G-d, then whatever happens to him, he will be saved."