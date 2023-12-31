The Wall Street Journal reports that Israeli investigators and prosecutors are compiling an indictment against the terrorists that carried out the October 7th massacre comparable to the case against Adolf Eichmann.

According to the reports, Israel is collecting numerous testimonies, including of serious sexual assault, rape, the burning of children, and the amputation of limbs by Hamas on October 7th. Israeli sources estimate that if such a case can be assembled, it will serve as the basis for severe punishments for the terrorists that have been captured alive.

According to the report, Israel’s investigation is expected to yield a trial that would be the country’s most significant since the early 1960s, when Israel captured, tried, and hanged former Nazi official Adolf Eichmann for his central role in the Holocaust.

“The state of Israel has never before dealt with crimes and an investigation on this scale,” said Roi Sheindorf, former deputy to the attorney general. “This will be one of the most important trials to take place in Israel.”

The Israel Police are investigating claims of armed militants who we captured, camera footage, social media, and material captured in Gaza. These materials are being processed by the Israel Police and the state prosecutor and will serve as the basis for a case intended to bring the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible.