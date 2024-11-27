Amb. Ronald S. Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress (WJC), released a statement in reaction to the announcement by Israel’s Security Cabinet that it has approved a ceasefire deal in Lebanon, which is intended to go into effect at 4:00 a.m. Israel time on Wednesday.

“The State of Israel bears the solemn responsibility of ensuring the safety of each of its citizens. Today’s proposed ceasefire agreement for Israel and Lebanon offers a vital step toward restoring this fundamental sense of security for those living in the north of the country. We are grateful to the United States and France for their work to bring about this essential agreement aimed at ensuring regional stability,” said Lauder.

“The progress Israel has achieved over recent months in its fight against terror by crippling Hezbollah’s infrastructure and that of other Iranian proxies will undoubtedly be recorded in the annals of history as a decisive chapter in the struggle to safeguard the future of the Jewish State. This is not only a military achievement but a demonstration of resilience and strategic vision in the face of relentless threats,” he added.

“As we mark this milestone, Israel must also take this moment to redirect its focus to the south and the Gaza envelope, and the international community must stand united with moral clarity in supporting efforts to ensure the safe return of all hostages held by Hamas. The thousands displaced from their homes deserve nothing less than a renewed commitment to their safety and the promise of peace in their daily lives.”

Lauder concluded, “The World Jewish Congress stands resolutely with the State of Israel, ready to lend our full diplomatic support to these efforts to ensure that every Israeli can live in safety and with dignity, and that justice is served for all victims of terror.”